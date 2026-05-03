Saeed Al Hajeri meets with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

TBILISI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, held bilateral meetings during his working visit to the Republic of Georgia with Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, David Songulashvili, Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, Paata Salia, Minister of Justice, and Genadi Arveladze, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development.

The meetings underscored the strong and dynamic bilateral relationship between the two countries. The two sides discussed avenues to further enhance cooperation across sectors of mutual interest, with a focus on priority areas including the economy, infrastructure, business services, agriculture, energy, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Al Hajeri reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening economic and investment partnerships with Georgia to advance the shared interests of the two countries.

For their part, Georgian officials commended the development of bilateral relations, expressing confidence that the current visit and associated meetings will contribute to further strengthening cooperation across various fields of mutual interest.

The visit of Al Hajeri included high-level participation from various government entities and private sector representatives, including Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, and representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, XRG, AD Ports, Etihad Rail, Dragon Oil, Silal, and Masdar.