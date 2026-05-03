Arsenal beat Fulham 3-0 to extend Premier League lead

LONDON, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Arsenal defeated Fulham 3-0 at Emirates Stadium today in the 35th round of the English Premier League.

With this result, Arsenal raised their tally to 76 points at the top of the standings, six points ahead of Manchester City, who face Everton on Monday in the same round and still have a game in hand against Crystal Palace. Fulham remained on 48 points in 10th place.

Arsenal’s goals were scored by Viktor Gyokeres in the 9th and 45+4 minutes, and Bukayo Saka in the 40th minute.

In other matches in the same round, Brentford defeated West Ham United 3-0, Newcastle United beat Brighton 3-1, while Wolverhampton drew 1-1 with Sunderland.