Lens draw with Nice, Metz relegated in Ligue 1

PARIS, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Lens drew 1-1 with Nice on Saturday evening in the 32nd round of the French Ligue 1.

The draw earned Nice a valuable point, widening the gap with Auxerre, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, to six points with two rounds remaining. Lens remained on 64 points and failed to capitalise on leaders Paris Saint-Germain’s slip after their draw with Lorient earlier on Saturday.

In another match in the same round, Monaco defeated Metz 2-1 away from home, a result that confirmed Metz’s relegation to the second division.

Monaco raised their tally to 54 points to move into sixth place, overtaking Marseille, who lost 3-0 to Nantes earlier in the day, while Metz remained bottom with 16 points, seven points behind 17th-placed Nantes.

With a six-point gap still in place, the title race remains intense between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens, with three matches remaining for both sides, including a decisive direct encounter at Lens on 13th May.

Before that, Lens will host Nantes next Friday, while Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Brest at Parc des Princes two days later.