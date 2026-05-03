UAE infrastructure drives rise as global sports destination

DUBAI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates’ integrated sports infrastructure has become a key pillar in advancing sporting excellence, attracting major international events, and strengthening the country’s position on the global sports map through advanced facilities that combine innovation, sustainability and diversity.

Yas Marina Circuit stands at the forefront of this ecosystem as a leading example of multi-purpose sports facilities. It hosts the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as part of the Formula 1 World Championship, alongside a wide range of sporting and entertainment events throughout the year, making it a global platform that integrates sport, tourism and leisure.

The circuit features comprehensive facilities, including modern hospitality areas, an advanced race control centre, and digital infrastructure that enhances the experience of spectators and participants, in addition to its capacity to host various motorsport competitions and community sporting events.

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium also stands out as one of the most prominent modern sports landmarks, not only in the UAE but globally, particularly after being named the world’s best stadium in 2014, reflecting excellence in design and engineering innovation.

The stadium combines architectural identity inspired by the local environment with modern technologies, positioning it as a leading model for smart stadiums capable of hosting major continental and international tournaments.

It is equipped with advanced technical systems, including modern cooling solutions, integrated fan facilities and sophisticated digital infrastructure, enhancing the experience of both spectators and players and underscoring the UAE’s ability to develop world-class sports venues.

In addition to these landmarks, the UAE hosts a wide range of integrated sports complexes, including the Hamdan bin Mohammed Sports Complex, one of the largest indoor multi-purpose facilities in the region, featuring Olympic swimming pools and halls equipped to host international championships, as well as Zayed Sports City, one of the country’s most comprehensive sports hubs.

In Fujairah, the Zayed Sports Complex serves as a key centre for developing individual and combat sports, supported by modern facilities that have enabled it to host international tournaments and enhance the emirate’s global sporting presence.

In the equestrian sector, the UAE continues to strengthen its leadership through world-class infrastructure, including Meydan and Jebel Ali racecourses, which host major international events such as the Dubai World Cup. Endurance venues, such as Emirates International Endurance Village and Dubai International Endurance City, provide integrated environments for organising competitions to the highest standards.

Camel racing tracks in Al Marmoom and Al Wathba represent a model that combines cultural heritage with modern technology, utilising smart systems in race management and offering comprehensive infrastructure to support owners and participants.

In football, modern venues such as Al Maktoum Stadium, following its redevelopment, Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, and Al Nahyan Stadium stand out as fully equipped sports centres capable of hosting major continental and international matches.

The UAE also offers specialised facilities for ice sports, world-class golf and tennis centres, including Emirates Golf Club, as well as water sports clubs along its coastline, providing ideal environments for practising and developing marine sports.

This readiness highlights the UAE’s ability to host major sporting events year-round, supported by integrated services and advanced technical infrastructure, making it a preferred destination for international federations and global teams to organise tournaments and training camps, and reinforcing its role as a key hub in the global sports economy.

Ahmed Rashed Mohammed Al Kaabi, General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club, said the country’s sports facilities meet global standards and offer significant capabilities, noting the continued readiness of Dubai International Endurance City to host various competitions.

He added that teams have efficiently managed recent weather fluctuations and rainfall while maintaining the readiness of venues and ensuring uninterrupted operations, contributing to the successful resumption of races.

Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Badi, Assistant Secretary-General of the UAE Karate Federation, highlighted Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah as an advanced model of sports facilities in the country, noting its hosting of a record edition of the Karate Youth League, reflecting the strength of infrastructure and its ability to attract major global events.

Adel Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship, affirmed that advanced infrastructure is a key factor in the success of sporting events, noting that hosting tournaments at multi-purpose venues such as Dubai World Trade Centre enhances organisational quality and provides an integrated environment in line with the highest international standards.