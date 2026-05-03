Barcelona edge closer to La Liga title with win over Osasuna

MADRID, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Barcelona moved within one point of securing the Spanish La Liga title after defeating hosts Osasuna 2-1 on Saturday in the 34th round of the competition.

With four matches remaining, Barcelona lead the standings with 88 points, 14 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who face Espanyol on Sunday. Osasuna remained on 42 points in 10th place.

In other matches, Atletico Madrid defeated Valencia 2-0 away from home, Villarreal beat Levante 5-1, and Athletic Bilbao secured a 4-2 win over Alaves.