Napoli draw brings Inter Milan closer to Serie A title

ROME, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Napoli dropped two valuable points after a goalless draw with hosts Como on Saturday in the 35th round of the Italian Serie A, giving Inter Milan a significant opportunity to move closer to securing the title, as they now need just one point from their remaining four matches.

Napoli raised their tally to 70 points in second place, nine points behind leaders Inter, while Como reached 62 points in fifth place, two points away from UEFA Champions League qualification spots.

In other matches on Saturday, Udinese defeated Torino 2-0, Atalanta drew 0-0 with Genoa, and Lecce beat Pisa 2-1.

The round continues tomorrow, with Bologna facing Cagliari, Sassuolo taking on AC Milan, Juventus meeting Verona, and Inter playing Parma, before the round concludes on Monday with Cremonese against Lazio and Roma versus Fiorentina.