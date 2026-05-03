China-Africa trade hits US$348 billion in 2025

BEIJING, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Official Chinese data showed that trade volume between China and Africa reached US$348 billion in 2025.

Of the total, Chinese imports from African countries amounted to US$123 billion, marking an increase of 5.4 percent year on year.

Starting from 1st May, China expanded its zero-tariff treatment to cover all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic ties.

Xinhua News Agency reported that the policy builds on earlier measures introduced in December 2024 for the least developed countries (LDCs), including 33 African nations, before being extended to cover additional countries.

Under the new arrangements, non-least developed countries will be granted preferential tariff rate for two years, during which China will continue to promote the signing of the China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development agreement with relevant African countries.