DEWA explores strategic collaboration with Rothschild & Co

DUBAI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met with Sir John Rose, Deputy Chairman of Rothschild & Co, who was accompanied by Saeed Al Awar, Partner and Head of Rothschild & Co Middle East.

Discussions focused on how to scale world-class capital-intensive businesses where reliability, operational excellence and long-term planning are essential.

The meeting also covered innovative financing structures for long-cycle infrastructure projects, international expansion strategies relevant to regional utilities and practical pathways for DEWA to unlock additional value from global growth opportunities.

Al Tayer underscored DEWA’s forward-looking agenda as it continues to explore partnerships and apply best practices that enhance resilience, strengthen value creation and support its long-term strategic objectives, both within the UAE and on the international stage.

The meeting comes amid continued growth in Dubai’s financial ecosystem, with several international capital and advisory firms, including Rothschild, establishing or expanding their presence in recent years.