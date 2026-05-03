Vietnam's inflation accelerates to 5.46% in April, trade deficit widens

HANOI, 3rd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Vietnam's consumer prices rose 5.46 percent ‌in April from the same month last ‌year, accelerating from 4.65 percent in March, ‌fueled by higher energy costs due to the Iran war.

The ‌quickening of inflation was "due to higher domestic gas prices in accordance with global fuel prices," Vietnam's National Statistics Office said in a report, adding that rising material and transport costs also pushed up prices for services and construction.

April industrial production ⁠rose ⁠9.9 percent from ‌a year earlier, higher than March's 4.6 percent year-on-year expansion. April exports rose 21 percent on year to $45.52 billion, while imports rose 32.5 percent to $48.8 billion.

April's trade deficit widened to $3.28 billion from $677 million in March.