Zayed Charity Run in Ethiopia draws over 4,000 participants in successful debut

ADDIS ABABA, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Addis Ababa today hosted the first edition of the Zayed Charity Run at Meskel Square over a distance of 5km, with more than 4,000 male and female athletes taking part, including people of determination.

Large crowds gathered from early morning along surrounding roads and inside the venue, engaging with accompanying activities organised by the Higher Organising Committee in cooperation with the local committee. The programme included performances by the UAE Al Ayala troupe, which received strong audience appreciation.

Competitions across categories for People of Determination and elite runners witnessed strong participation and competitive performances in both men’s and women’s events.

The organising committee said prize money totalling AED150,000 enhanced the competitive aspect of the event alongside its humanitarian objectives.

Winners were honoured by Mohamed Salem Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee; Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent; Mekiyou Mahammad Abadiga, Ethiopia’s State Minister for Sports Development; Haile Gebrselassie and Meseret Defar, legendary Ethiopian long-distance runners.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, also attended in support of the event.

Al Kaabi said the Zayed Charity Run continues its humanitarian mission with a new stop in Ethiopia, noting the strong turnout and organisation. He highlighted the event’s role in supporting humanitarian and medical initiatives, reflecting the UAE’s global commitment to charitable work.

He also thanked the Ethiopian government, the Ministry of Sport and all supporting entities, as well as the UAE Embassy in Ethiopia, for their role in the event’s success.