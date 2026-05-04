Trump says US will help free ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States would begin an effort to free up ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday morning, Reuters reported.
Trump, in a post on his Truth Social site, gave few details about the operation, including whether the US Navy would be involved.
He described the effort as a "humanitarian gesture" meant only to aid neutral countries.
"For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," Trump wrote in the post.