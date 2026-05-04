Trump says US will help free ships stranded in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United ​States would begin an effort to free up ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday morning, Reuters reported.

Trump, in a post on ‌his ⁠Truth Social site, gave few ‌details about the operation, including ⁠whether the US ​Navy would ⁠be involved.

He described the effort as ⁠a "humanitarian gesture" meant only to aid neutral ⁠countries.

"For ⁠the ​good of Iran, ⁠the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out ​of these ‌restricted waterways, so that they can freely ​and ably get on with their ​business," Trump wrote in the post.