Auto China 2026 wraps up after setting multiple new records

BEIJING, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China 2026, concluded on Sunday, setting multiple global records as visitors expressed strong optimism about the future of China’s automotive industry.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the 10-day event, which opened on 24th April under the theme ‘Future of Intelligence’, established a new global benchmark in scale.

Spanning 380,000 square metres across two venues, the exhibition featured 1,451 vehicles, including 181 premieres and 71 concept cars.

In terms of attendance, this year’s show recorded 1.28 million visits, including approximately 65,000 from overseas.

New energy vehicles (NEVs) drew significant attention from international visitors. In 2025, domestic production and sales of NEVs both exceeded 16 million units, accounting for over 50 percent of new car sales in the domestic market.

The exhibition also showcased new vehicle types, ranging from minimalist leisure cars with ultra-simple cockpits and cyber-style rugged pickups to electric rotorcraft, expanding visitors’ vision of future mobility.

The global automotive industry demonstrated a clear trend towards electrification and intelligent transformation during the event.