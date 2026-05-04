Commandant of Zayed Military University launches university’s radio station coinciding with Golden Jubilee of Armed Forces unification

ABU DHABI, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Lt. General Staff Mike Hindmarsh, Commandant of Zayed Military University, has launched the university’s radio station under the slogan “Our Voice, Our Strength”, a strategic initiative timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Armed Forces unification. The launch embodies the link between institutional initiatives and national symbolism and signals the university’s move to develop an integrated digital audio media system and strengthen its role as an influential national platform.

Timing of the launch carries special significance, aligning with a deeply rooted national occasion and reinforcing the radio’s message as an extension of the unification and nation‑building journey — a modern forum that projects the nation’s voice and embodies values of loyalty and belonging in a contemporary media format.

Lt. General Staff Hindmarsh affirmed that the launch of the university’s radio station falls within a strategic vision aimed at leveraging digital audio media to reinforce national identity and enhance cadets’ awareness. He noted that the initiative represents a qualitative platform for preparing a generation capable of expressing itself and conveying the nation’s message with confidence and competence.

He explained that the objective goes beyond delivering traditional media content, extending to building an integrated experience that combines military education with modern media, contributing to the development of cadets’ skills in line with rapid transformations in the media sector.

Lt. General Staff Hindmarsh added that the slogan ‘Our Voice, Our Strength’ reflects the university’s belief that the strength of the message stems from its authenticity, and that national media constitutes a key pillar in building awareness. He stressed that the radio station will serve as a platform reflecting the values of the UAE and conveying its message to future generations in a modern and impactful manner.

The initiative comes within the UAE’s broader efforts to build human capital and strengthen the system of national values. The radio station represents a qualitative addition to the university’s educational environment and contributes to preparing military cadres equipped with cultural and media awareness alongside academic and field training.

The station serves as an integrated media platform within the university campus, equipped with the latest technical standards to deliver professional digital content, including national podcasts and audio programmes that highlight the UAE’s history, achievements and national issues.

It also provides cadets with the opportunity to actively participate in content preparation and presentation under the supervision of the Community Communications Department, contributing to the development of their media skills and enhancing their ability to influence within an environment that combines military discipline with media creativity.

The radio station is broadcast via the university’s official website and digital platforms, ensuring that its message reaches a wider audience. Its visual identity reflects a blend of authenticity and modernity, inspired by the symbolism of the campus, the nation and sound waves, in a design that embodies the spirit of modern media rooted in national values.

The launch of the radio station embodies an integrated vision that brings together media, education and culture, marking a significant milestone in line with the Golden Jubilee of Armed Forces unification. It reaffirms that the journey of development continues, and that the voice of the nation will remain present in the conscience of generations, not only through broadcasting but through the values that are created, conveyed and passed on.