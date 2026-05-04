Interfaith Alliance launches first roundtable on Charter of Religions and AI in New York

NEW YORK, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Drawing on the UAE’s distinctive approach to advancing technology while safeguarding its deeply rooted societal values, the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities convened the first roundtable meeting on the Charter of Religions and AI in New York City.

This landmark gathering, the first of its kind globally, seeks to establish a unified ethical framework to guide the responsible development and use of AI worldwide.

The roundtable marks the beginning of a broader series of international engagements to be hosted across multiple countries, including Paris, Nairobi, Shanghai, Singapore, Bangalore and Vatican City, and will conclude with an international summit in Abu Dhabi, during which “Ethical Compass for Artificial Intelligence” will be launched as a comprehensive global framework.

The New York roundtable brought together senior officials, prominent AI and technology organizations, major religious institutions, and civil society representatives. Participants engaged in constructive dialogue aimed at reaching consensus on shared ethical principles to govern AI development and deployment, reinforcing efforts to safeguard communities.

Discussions centred on the ethical challenges posed by the rapid evolution of AI technologies, including digital disinformation and the need to ensure responsible and transparent use of emerging tools. The meeting also explored practical recommendations to advance the “Religion and AI Pioneering Project” as a collaborative global initiative.

The Charter is driven by strategic objectives focused on fostering meaningful collaboration between ethical values and technological progress, with the broader aim of enhancing societal security and stability worldwide.

At its core, the “Religion and AI Charter” seeks to establish, for the first time, a unified platform that brings together religious leaders, AI innovators, policymakers, and international experts. It aims to strike a sustainable balance between technological innovation and ethical responsibility, while developing a forward-looking ethical compass capable of addressing rapidly evolving challenges.

The Charter further stresses the importance of expanding interfaith dialogue to address contemporary issues shaping human life, including the economy, technology, and society, and translating these discussions into actionable commitments that deliver tangible, positive impact.