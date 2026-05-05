Egypt strongly condemns missile, drone attacks against UAE

CAIRO, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt has condemned in the strongest terms the heinous attacks launched using missiles and drones targeting the territory of the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in a fire at an oil facility in the Emirate of Fujairah and the injury of several individuals.

In a statement issued today, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its full solidarity and support for the measures taken by th UAE to protect its national assets and sovereignty. Egypt expressed its categorical rejection of any practices aimed at terrorising civilians or destabilising the Arabian Gulf region.

Egypt warned of the extremely grave repercussions of these attacks, emphasising that they represent a dangerous escalation that hinders efforts for calm and de-escalation, while constituting a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.