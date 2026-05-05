Arab League Secretary-General condemns Iranian attacks on UAE

CAIRO, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed treacherous Iranian aggression against the UAE using combat drones and missiles, targeting civilian facilities in flagrant violation of international law and the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit also condemned the blatant Iranian attack targeting a UAE tanker with combat drones while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the drone attack on an oil facility in Fujairah.

Aboul Gheit stressed the need for an immediate end to all Iranian acts of aggression targeting the UAE or the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, holding Iran fully responsible for its unlawful actions that threaten international peace and security.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed that Arab national security is indivisible, expressing full solidarity and support for the UAE in the measures it takes to protect its security and territorial integrity.