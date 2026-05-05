Arab Parliament President condemns renewed Iran's terrorist attacks against UAE

CAIRO, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has condemned the renewed terrorist Iranian attacks targeting civilian facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones. He emphasised that these blatant attacks represent a flagrant violation of international law, an unacceptable infringement on state sovereignty, and a serious threat to regional and international security and stability.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi stressed the need for the international community to fulfill its responsibility in condemning and immediately halting these treacherous attacks.

He called for firm positions to ensure they are not repeated, given their dangerous escalation and direct threat to regional stability, noting that they further demonstrate Iran's deliberate violation of all principles and rules of good neighbourliness.

Al Yamahi expressed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity and standing with the UAE in all measures it takes to protect its security and stability and safeguard its sovereignty, affirming that the security of the UAE is an integral part of Arab national security.