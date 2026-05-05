Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns renewed Iranian aggression against UAE

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders today condemned in the strongest terms the renewed brazen Iranian attack targeting civilian centers and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones, which resulted in the injury of three Indian nationals.

The Council affirmed its unequivocal rejection of such treacherous and criminal attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty and are a direct threat to regional security and stability as well as a grave breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Council expresseed its solidarity with the UAE—its leadership, government, and people—offering its support for all measures taken to protect its security, safeguard its national interests, and preserve its sovereignty.

The Council also strongly condemned the attack on a tanker belonging to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait as a means of pressure or coercion is an act of terrorism and piracy that threatens regional stability and global energy security.

The Council called on the international community to assume its responsibility in confronting such grave violations and to adopt firm positions to deter them. It also underscored that respect for state sovereignty, the protection of freedom of navigation, and adherence to international law are fundamental pillars for maintaining security and stability. The Council further reiterated its firm rejection of any practices that undermines the security of the Arab Gulf states or endangers regional and international peace.