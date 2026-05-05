Jordan condemns brutal Iranian attacks on UAE

AMMAN, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan Monday condemned the brutal Iranian attacks on the UAE, which targeted civilian sites and facilities.

The Kingdom affirmed its rejection and denunciation of these attacks, which represent a flagrant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty, a dangerous escalation, and a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates affirmed Jordan's absolute solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in the face of Iranian aggression, standing by its side in all steps it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.