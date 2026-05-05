ACEA calls for swift conclusion of US trade deal to protect European auto industry

BRUSSELS, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has called for the rapid completion of ongoing negotiations regarding the EU-US trade agreement ahead of the "trilogue" meetings scheduled for 6th May, asserting that a swift deal will secure significant gains for European automotive exports.

The Association praised the broad political consensus achieved within the European Parliament, alongside what it described as "constructive engagement" from the Council of the European Union, stating that timely finalisation of the legislation is crucial to provide clarity for the industry and ensure full benefit from the anticipated agreement.

ACEA highlighted that the United States is the second-largest market for European car exports after the United Kingdom, accounting for 18.4% of total EU exports in 2025. Approximately 670,000 new vehicles were exported from the EU to the US market, with a total value of €31 billion.

Regarding the transition to clean vehicles, data indicated that battery electric cars represented 12% of total exports to the US in 2025, numbering 80,205 vehicles with a value of nearly €4 billion.

The Association also noted that European automakers manufacture approximately 830,000 vehicles annually within the United States, of which 50% to 60% are exported, including some re-exported to the EU. This reflects the vital importance of stable transatlantic trade relations for both sides.

ACEA emphasised that the European automotive sector remains a fundamental economic pillar, providing approximately 13.6 million jobs, or 8.1% of total manufacturing employment in the EU. The sector contributes more than 8% of the EU's GDP, generates a trade surplus of €93.9 billion, and accounts for €84.6 billion in annual research and development spending.

The Association called on the European Parliament and the Council to find common ground to ensure the success of negotiations as quickly as possible to enhance the global competitiveness of the European industry.