Saudi Arabia condemns in strongest terms Iranian targeting of civilian, economic facilities in UAE

RIYADH, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the Iranian targeting — through missiles and drones — of civilian and economic facilities in the United Arab Emirates, as well as a tanker belonging to an Emirati company.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency this evening, the Ministry said: “The Kingdom affirms its support for the sisterly United Arab Emirates in the measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. The Kingdom calls on the Islamic Republic of Iran to cease these attacks, to adhere to the principles of international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, and to respect the principles of good neighbourliness.”