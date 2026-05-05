Man City held 3-3 by Everton in costly blow to title hopes

LONDON, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester City suffered a damaging setback in the title race after being held to a 3-3 draw by Everton tonight at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Matchweek 35 of the English Premier League.

The result sees City move to 71 points, remaining second but dropping crucial ground in the race for the title, while Everton climb to 48 points in tenth place.

In the same round, Nottingham Forest boosted their position with a 3-1 win over Chelsea, further tightening the competition at both ends of the table.