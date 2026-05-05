Postal Sector Regulatory Committee approves measures to support companies, ensure continuity

DUBAI, 4th May 2026 (WAM) – The Postal Sector Regulatory Committee has approved regulatory and financial measures to ease burdens on companies in the UAE’s postal and express delivery sector, supporting operational stability and service continuity.

The measures include deferring first-quarter 2026 fees to the second quarter and waiving related penalties, providing immediate liquidity support amid rising costs, shipment delays and increasing operational pressures.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Committee, said the move reflects the UAE’s approach to flexible regulation, supporting vital sectors and reinforcing their role in supply chains, retail and e-commerce.

He added the decision followed consultations with licensed companies and relevant entities to address current challenges and support business continuity.

The Committee said the measures particularly support small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to meet obligations and maintain service quality.

Mohammed Khalid bin Sulaiman, Executive Director of the Regulatory and Licensing Sector, said the approach balances regulatory requirements with market needs and aims to help companies sustain operations efficiently.

The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the readiness and competitiveness of the UAE’s postal and logistics sector.