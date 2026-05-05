Fujairah Natural Resources showcases mining investment opportunities at 'Make it in the Emirates'

FUJAIRAH, 4th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) has showcased a package of qualitative investment opportunities and modern geological studies during its participation in the 'Make it in the Emirates'.

The Corporation emphasised during the event that its approach is not limited to raw material extraction but extends to enhancing value-added chains within the mining sector.

The Corporation seeks to attract investments focused on the local processing and manufacturing of mineral materials, contributing to the growth of the gross domestic product and the creation of specialised job opportunities.