EU-US talks seek to contain escalating trade dispute

BRUSSELS, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič is set to meet his American counterpart, Jamieson Greer, Tuesday ahead of the G7 trade ministers' meeting in Paris, in an effort to contain growing tensions between the two sides as the "Turnberry Agreement," signed last July between the European Commission President and the US President, remains under negotiation within European institutions.

The talks between the European Trade Commissioner and his American counterpart follow US President Donald Trump's announcement of his intention to impose tariffs of up to 25% on European automotive imports.

The European Commission confirmed on Monday through its spokesperson, Thomas Regnier, that the Union remains "calm and focused" on implementing the agreement in a manner that serves the interests of European companies and citizens, noting that these threats "are not the first of their kind".

While the European Union affirmed its full commitment to implementing the agreement, the Commission stressed that all options remain on the table if the United States takes actions "inconsistent" with the deal.

The Union had previously prepared a package of countermeasures targeting €95 billion worth of American imports before they were subsequently suspended. The agreement still requires ratification by European governments and the European Parliament, where negotiations are ongoing regarding the details of reducing European tariffs on American goods to zero, while including safeguards to protect the Union from any future pressure or unilateral actions from the American side.