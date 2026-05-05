British Prime Minister condemns Iranian ​drone, missile strikes targeting UAE

LONDON, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday condemned the Iranian drone and missile strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates.
"We stand in solidarity with the UAE and will continue to support the defence of our partners in the Gulf. This escalation must cease. Iran needs to engage meaningfully in negotiations to ensure the ceasefire in the Middle East endures, and a long-term diplomatic solution is achieved," the British Prime Minister's Office quoted Starmer as saying.