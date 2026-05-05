British Prime Minister condemns Iranian ​drone, missile strikes targeting UAE

LONDON, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday condemned the Iranian ​drone and missile strikes targeting the ‌United Arab Emirates.

"We ⁠stand in solidarity with the UAE ​and will continue to support ​the defence of our partners in the Gulf. This escalation must cease. Iran needs ​to engage meaningfully in negotiations ​to ensure the ceasefire in the Middle East ‌endures, ⁠and a long-term diplomatic solution is achieved," the British Prime Minister's Office quoted Starmer as saying.