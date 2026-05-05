US Secret Service shoots armed suspect near White House

WASHINGTON, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- An armed man was shot by US Secret Service (USSS) agents in downtown Washington on Monday, officials said, prompting a brief lockdown of the nearby White House.

The shooting near the National Mall occurred shortly after a motorcade carrying Vice President JD Vance had passed by the area, USSS Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said.

Quinn told reporters the shooting took place after Secret Service agents identified a "suspicious individual," who appeared to have a firearm.

The man fled on foot after being approached by the officers, drew his weapon and opened fire, Quinn said.

The Secret Service agents returned fire and wounded the suspect. He was taken to hospital. His condition was not immediately known.