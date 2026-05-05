French president says Iranian strikes on UAE ‘unjustified and unacceptable’

PARIS, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned Iran’s strikes on the UAE, describing them as “unjustified and unacceptable” and pledging continued French support for the UAE and regional allies.

“As it has done since the start of the conflict, France will continue to support its allies in the Emirates and in the region for the defence of their territory,” Macron said in a post on X.

The French president called for a lasting solution to the ongoing conflict through reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to free maritime traffic, and a robust agreement providing necessary security guarantees to regional countries.

He specifically cited threats posed by Iran in three areas: nuclear activities, ballistic capabilities, and regional destabilisation efforts.