Muslim World League condemns Iranian attack on UAE

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned the Iranian attack targeting civilian and economic facilities in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement issued by its General Secretariat, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the MWL and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, denounced the criminal Iranian attacks, which violate all religious values and international and humanitarian laws and norms.

He stressed full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in all measures it takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.