Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Growth Fund sign MoU to expand SME financing, support

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Growth Fund (EGF) to strengthen collaboration in supporting SMEs and start-ups within the national priority sectors.

The partnership is designed to advance economic diversification objectives while boosting the competitiveness of UAE-based enterprises across key productive, industrial, and investment domains.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of EGF.

The agreement was executed by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Khalifa Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of EGF, with participation from key representatives of both entities.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), UAE's flagship industrial platform, hosted at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 4th to 7th May.

The MoU outlines four key areas of cooperation: exploring mutual opportunities and enhancing support for SMEs and startups operating in Sharjah, facilitating data sharing and coordination to target eligible ventures, and expanding access to financing and investment solutions offered by the Emirates Growth Fund.

These pillars are designed to enhance the efficiency of the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and improve capital accessibility for Chamber-affiliated businesses.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi stated that the MoU aligns with SCCI’s strategy to enhance the business ecosystem and strengthen support for entrepreneurs and SMEs. He noted that the partnership with the Emirates Growth Fund adds significant value to the Chamber’s service portfolio.

Al Awadi added that the agreement unlocks new financing and development pathways while improving connectivity between entrepreneurs and domestic capital sources, effectively addressing funding gaps within the ecosystem.

For his part, Khalifa Al Hajeri stressed that the partnership with the Sharjah Chamber reflects EGF’s commitment to driving economic diversification by channeling investments into SMEs within priority sectors, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of sustainable economic growth in the UAE.

He explained that the MoU provides strategic access to Sharjah’s diversified business ecosystem, supported by an advanced industrial and commercial base and a growing pipeline of high-potential ventures.

“Through collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber, EGF aims to deploy tailored investment solutions that accelerate business growth, strengthen competitive positioning, and expand market reach across local, regional, and global markets,” Al Hajeri added.