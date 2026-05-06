Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several officials, foreign ministers to discuss repercussions of Iranian terrorist attacks on UAE

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during phone calls with a number of officials and foreign ministers of brotherly countries the implications of the blatant Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the United Arab Emirates using missiles and drones.

During the calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah held discussions with Dr Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic; Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait; Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Dr Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt; and Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the officials and ministers expressed their strong condemnation of the renewed treacherous Iranian terrorist attacks on the UAE, which constitute a clear violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and a direct threat to the country’s security, stability and territorial integrity.

They stressed the UAE’s full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors, in accordance with international law.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed during the calls his appreciation for the positions of solidarity shown by brotherly countries towards the UAE, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors on its territory.

The calls also addressed ways to enhance international cooperation and intensify joint efforts to establish sustainable peace in the region and reinforce regional security and stability.