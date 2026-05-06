Al-Azhar condemns Iranian aggression on UAE, calls for immediate halt to attacks

CAIRO, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, under the leadership of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, condemned the unjustified Iranian aggression targeting the United Arab Emirates, affirming its firm rejection of all forms of attacks against civilians and economic and civil facilities, and stressing the need to respect the sovereignty of states.

In a statement issued today, Al-Azhar said that targeting civilian and economic facilities and the resources of states constitutes a prohibited act under Islamic law, represents a direct threat to the security and stability of peoples, and is a flagrant violation of international law.

Al-Azhar called for an immediate halt to these attacks, an end to the intimidation of civilians, respect for the principles of good neighbourliness, adherence to the ceasefire, and the prioritisation of wisdom, reason, dialogue and understanding, stressing that recourse to the negotiating table remains the only path to resolving disputes and preventing opportunities for those seeking to undermine the region.