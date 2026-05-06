du Tech’s National Hypercloud receives UAE Cyber Security Council certification

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- du today announced the official certification and endorsement of du Tech’s National Hypercloud by the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC).

The certification establishes du Tech's National Hypercloud as the first compliant, secure, and sovereign cloud infrastructure approved for both public and private sector deployment across the UAE.

It enables government agencies and customers to deploy all workloads, except those classified as Secret and Top Secret, while maintaining alignment with the UAE CSC’s National Cloud Security Policy.

The certification validates that the National Hypercloud meets the requirements of the UAE’s National Cloud Security Policy for data residency and protection, effectively addressing the critical "trust barrier" that has historically limited cloud adoption among government entities and critical infrastructure organisations.

This milestone represents a convergence of du Tech's local expertise, with world-class hyperscale technology, and the UAE government's commitment to digital sovereignty.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said, "The UAE Cyber Security Council certification for our National Hypercloud platform represents our commitment to UAE's digital sovereignty and cybersecurity leadership. We aim to remove barriers to cloud adoption by establishing a new gold standard for secure, sovereign cloud infrastructure. It also positions du Tech as the primary strategic partner for the UAE's broader digital enablement and cybersecurity strategy while maintaining global connectivity and innovation standards".

Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for UAE Government, affirmed that this step comes within the framework of the Cyber Security Council’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s digital sovereignty and solidify its leadership in the field of cybersecurity. This aimed at addressing the challenges associated with adopting cloud computing systems and establishing new standards for secure and sovereign cloud infrastructure, in alignment with the National Cloud Security Policy, and supporting the national cybersecurity ecosystem.

He added that these efforts ensure the maintenance of the highest standards of innovation and global connectivity, enhance the country’s ability to keep pace with global technological advancements, and guarantee the protection of national data and the safeguarding of vital interests. Furthermore, reinforce the country’s position as a leading destination for technology and innovation, while strengthening international confidence in its digital infrastructure.

The endorsement comes at a critical juncture as organisations across healthcare, finance, government, and critical infrastructure sectors increasingly seek cloud solutions that can deliver enterprise-grade capabilities without compromising on security or regulatory compliance.

du Tech’s National Hypercloud platform addresses these requirements by providing a locally-operated, internationally-standardised cloud environment that maintains complete alignment with UAE cybersecurity frameworks.

Through its hyperscale-class cloud capabilities with the security assurance of local operation within UAE borders. The platform's architecture ensures complete data residency while maintaining the performance, scalability, and innovation capabilities that organisations require for digital transformation initiatives.