UAE National Pavilion draws significant attention on opening day of 2026 International Defence and Aviation Exhibition in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion has concluded its first day at in the SAHA International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition (SAHA) 2026, receiving significant attendance from international delegations, industry leaders, and representatives of leading international defence and security companies in the defence and security sectors.

The exhibition, which brings together thousands of global companies and key decision-makers from over 120 countries, is set to continue until 9th May at the Istanbul Expo Center.

The UAE’s participation is supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and is organised by the ADNEC Group, a Modon company. It reflects the UAE's commitment to enhancing international cooperation in the defence and aviation sectors, as well as fostering high-level industrial partnerships.

In addition to the notable turnout at the UAE National Pavilion on the opening day from senior military leaders and international delegations in the defence and security sectors, high-profile delegates from countries including Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Chad, Mauritania, and Turkey visited the pavilion. This underscores the exhibition's importance as a global platform for dialogue and international cooperation in the defence sector.

The UAE delegation, led by Brigadier General Ahmed Al Zaabi, welcomed several distinguished visitors, including Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence of Kuwait, and Brigadier General Rashid Farhan from the Kuwaiti National Guard. The Kuwaiti delegation also included Colonel Hamoud Khalid Eid and Colonel Faisal Bader Jassim.

Other noteworthy visitors included Lieutenant General Saad Hati Arabi from Iraq’s Ministry of Defence, Hanenna Ould Sidi, Minister of Defence, Affairs of Retirees and Children of Martyrs’ of Mauritania, L.t. General Amine Ahmed Idriss, Chief of Staff of the Air Force of Chad, and Colonel Mohammed Al Khayal, Qatar’s Military Attaché.

Many officials expressed strong interest in exploring the latest systems and solutions showcased by leading Emirati defence and security companies, including EDGE Group, Calidus Group, Generation 5 Holding and AAL Group.

On day one, the pavilion also welcomed 950 visitors and facilitated productive engagements during the exhibition’s first day, hosting 113 meetings at exhibitor booths and dedicated meeting spaces. These included exclusive meetings with EDGE Group and Calidus Group, as well as AAL Group conducting them at the exhibitor booth.

Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, held several meetings to promote the 2027 edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), as well as the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Simulation and Training Exhibition (2028) to new markets.