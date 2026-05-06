Sharjah Maritime Academy secures new international accreditations for undergraduate programmes

SHARJAH, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has announced the successful achievement of new international accreditations across its undergraduate degree programmes, marking a significant milestone that reinforces its position as a leading maritime education and training institution in the UAE and the wider region.

The newly obtained accreditations cover the following academic programmes:

• Bachelors in Maritime Transport – accredited by the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), United Kingdom.

• Bachelors in Marine Engineering Technology – accredited by the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), United Kingdom.

• Bachelors in Maritime Logistics and Supply Chain Management – accredited by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), United Kingdom.

Both IMarEST and CILT are globally recognised professional bodies. IMarEST brings together over 22,000 members across more than 120 countries and plays a key role in advancing professional standards in marine engineering and marine science. Meanwhile, CILT is a leading international organisation in logistics, transport, and supply chain management, dedicated to enhancing professional practice through internationally recognised qualifications and expertise.

This achievement reflects the Academy’s commitment to delivering academic programmes aligned with labor market needs and accredited to the highest international standards across maritime transport, engineering, and logistics.

Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, said, “This milestone marks a significant step in positioning Sharjah Maritime Academy as a regional center of excellence in maritime education. By aligning our programmes with international standards, we are ensuring that our graduates are equipped to contribute effectively to the growth of the maritime and blue economy sectors in the UAE and globally.”

At the national level, SMA operates under the accreditation of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). The Academy recently renewed its institutional licence for four years, reaffirming its full compliance with UAE higher education standards, with all undergraduate programmes remaining fully accredited at the national level.

In parallel, SMA continues to expand its role as a regional maritime training hub through its recognised status as an approved maritime training center. The Academy delivers internationally compliant, competency-based training programmes aligned with global maritime standards, including its recognition as an approved training center by the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) and the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), providing specialised certification and training for seafarers and maritime professionals.

This milestone ensures that SMA graduates hold qualifications that are both nationally accredited and internationally recognised, strengthening their pathways toward professional certification and global employability, while reinforcing the Academy’s contribution to the development of the maritime and blue economy sectors in alignment with the global agenda led by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).