UAE President receives phone calls from leaders of several countries condemning Iranian terrorist attacks

ABU DHABI, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received phone calls from a number of leaders, who expressed their condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian sites and facilities in the United Arab Emirates, describing them as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

His Highness received calls from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel; and His Excellency Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The leaders affirmed their countries’ solidarity with the UAE and their support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability and ensure the safety of its citizens.