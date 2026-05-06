Syria condemns targeting of UAE, affirms solidarity

DAMASCUS, 5th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Syrian Arab Republic today condemned the blatant Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the United Arab Emirates using missiles and drones.

In a statement carried by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates affirmed Syria’s full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its firm rejection of any act that threatens regional security and stability.

The statement reiterated Syria’s principled position calling for respect for international law and the Charter of the United Nations, foremost among them the respect for state sovereignty.