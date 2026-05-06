UAE Armed Forces credible deterrent safeguarding sovereignty, stability: NMA Secretary General

ABU DHABI, 5 May 2026 (WAM)-- Dr Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority (NMA), said the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces marks a pivotal milestone in the nation’s history, reflecting the UAE’s determination to build a capable and resilient military force.

In a statement marking the occasion, Al Kaabi said the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding rulers laid the foundation for an entity that evolved from a nascent force into a globally recognised professional military system.

He added that the UAE Armed Forces today stand as a highly capable force with a distinguished international reputation, having demonstrated efficiency in defending the nation and safeguarding its achievements against various challenges and threats.

Al Kaabi noted that the unification of the Armed Forces represented a defining moment in consolidating national unity, embodying the founders’ belief that nations are strengthened through unity of will and resilience.

"During the terrorist Iranian attacks targeting the UAE’s security and stability, our Armed Forces have demonstrated discipline, readiness and rapid response, successfully defending the country’s airspace and sovereignty, and reinforcing their status as a responsible deterrent operating in line with international law and committed to maintaining stability," he stressed.

"Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE Armed Forces will continue to serve as a key pillar in safeguarding sustainable development and protecting the nation’s future, remaining a symbol of unity, sovereignty and strategic strength," he concluded.