Arab Interior Ministers Council condemns Iranian aggression on UAE

TUNIS, 5th May, 2026 (WAM)-- The General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council has condemned the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian aggression against the UAE.

The General Secretariat emphasised that this act of aggression represents a flagrant violation of all international laws, charters, and the principles of good neighborliness. It warned that such a dangerous escalation threatens regional and global economic interests, as well as international peace and security.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the General Secretariat noted that this unprovoked and terrorist aggression reflects a grave escalation in the region. It called for urgent international action to halt these violations, ensure respect for the rules of international law, and maintain regional stability.

The statement reaffirmed full solidarity with and support for the UAE in all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its lands, facilities, citizens, and residents.