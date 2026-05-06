Armed Forces safeguard nation’s sovereignty: Ministry of Defence

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Brigadier Staff Dr. Theyab Ghanim Almazrouei, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, affirmed that the UAE Armed Forces remain the nation’s steadfast shield against anyone seeking to undermine its security and stability.

Brigadier Staff Dr. Theyab Almazrouei stressed that the Armed Forces will remain fully prepared to confront any threat in order to protect the homeland and preserve its sovereignty and stability.

He noted that the Armed Forces have demonstrated high levels of readiness and professionalism in addressing threats across the various challenges witnessed by the region, supported by an integrated defence system developed according to the latest international standards.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces, he said the UAE Armed Forces have adopted a proactive approach to keeping pace with transformations in modern warfare, where technology and smart systems have become essential elements in military operations.

He added that this approach is based on developing capabilities in artificial intelligence, unmanned systems and cyber warfare, while qualifying national cadres to deal with advanced technologies and investing in innovation and technology.

Almazrouei stressed that the UAE proceeds from a firm conviction that peace is the optimal strategic option for achieving stability and sustainable development through dialogue, cooperation and building bridges of trust with countries worldwide.

He noted that commitment to peace does not compromise national security requirements, stressing that protecting peace requires a force capable of deterring threats and confronting them firmly and professionally.

He affirmed that the balance between peace and strength reflects a deep understanding of the contemporary security environment, which requires combining effective diplomacy with deterrent military capability to preserve the country’s security and stability and contribute to regional and international peace and security.

Almazrouei recalled the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who recognised from the beginning of the Union that building a strong and stable state required a unified national army with a solid doctrine and high readiness to protect the homeland and preserve its achievements.

He added that this strategic vision laid the foundations for continuous development that extended beyond traditional military aspects to include building military personnel capable of assimilating the latest military and technological sciences.

He affirmed that the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has continued to strengthen this vision through advanced defence strategies, sustained investment in training and armament, development of national defence industries and strategic partnerships with brotherly and friendly countries.

He said that after five decades of continuous work, the UAE Armed Forces have become a model of efficiency, professionalism and readiness, capable of carrying out their duties under various circumstances.

Almazrouei noted that the Armed Forces demonstrated exceptional capabilities in early detection, accurate analysis and rapid decision-making in confronting aerial threats, including ballistic missiles and drones.

He added that this reflected advanced integration and coordination among military branches and security entities within a comprehensive national crisis-management system aimed at protecting lives, property and continuity of normal life in the country.

He stressed that long-term investment in defence capabilities and operational readiness has contributed to building an Armed Forces capable of confronting contemporary challenges with confidence and efficiency.

Brigadier Staff Dr. Theyab Ghanim Almazrouei said the UAE Armed Forces recognise that warfare has undergone major transformations in recent years, with advanced technology and smart systems becoming essential elements in military operations.

He added that the Armed Forces have adopted a proactive approach focused on developing capabilities in artificial intelligence, unmanned systems and cyber warfare, while also qualifying national cadres and strengthening international partnerships for the transfer of expertise and exchange of knowledge.

He noted that investment in innovation and technology is a key pillar of the Armed Forces’ strategy, contributing to operational superiority, raising efficiency and reducing risks in military operations.

Almazrouei highlighted the role of the National Service Programme as one of the pillars of the state’s comprehensive defence structure and a key contributor to enhancing readiness at various levels.

He said the programme has contributed to preparing generations of Emiratis with discipline, physical fitness and endurance, while instilling values of loyalty, belonging and national responsibility.

Almazrouei added that the programme extends beyond the military aspect to becoming an integrated national school contributing to building the Emirati personality capable of confronting challenges with confidence and efficiency.

He noted that the programme has strengthened the concept of the “citizen soldier” as a fundamental pillar of the comprehensive national security system, with recruits trained according to the highest standards in line with evolving modern threats.

Almazrouei stressed that the Armed Forces will continue developing the programme in line with future requirements and in a way that strengthens the capabilities of the homeland and its people in safeguarding achievements and sovereignty.

Brigadier Staff Dr. Theyab Ghanim Almazrouei affirmed that the strength of the Armed Forces today is the result of integrated efforts developed over five decades, particularly investment in the human element through preparing and qualifying national cadres according to the highest standards.

Almazrouei added that military doctrine, continuous training, advanced equipment, integration among military branches, adoption of modern technologies and strengthening national defence industries have all enhanced the readiness and operational efficiency of the Armed Forces.

He noted that these combined factors have made the nation’s shield stronger and more resilient in protecting the country’s security and stability against various threats.

Almazrouei extended congratulations to the wise leadership on the occasion, reaffirming the Armed Forces’ commitment to defending the homeland and preserving its achievements in line with the leadership’s vision for a more secure and stable future.

He also expressed pride in the people of the UAE, stressing that the achievements realised are the result of cohesion between the leadership and the people and the unity of national ranks.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the UAE martyrs, describing them as a source of pride whose memory will continue inspiring future generations with the values of sacrifice, loyalty and devotion to the homeland.

Brigadier Staff Dr. Theyab Ghanim Almazrouei reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ determination to continue the path of development and modernisation to strengthen readiness for future challenges and preserve the UAE’s dignity, security and stability under the wise leadership’s ambitious strategic vision.