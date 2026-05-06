Armed Forces safeguard UAE’s progress, achievements: NMA Vice Chairman

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), affirmed on the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces that the occasion remains a source of pride for citizens and residents alike.

He said the UAE has developed advanced defence capabilities over the past five decades through a forward-looking vision focused on investing in national cadres, technological leadership, innovation and advanced defence systems.

Al Shehhi noted that the UAE today possesses a national institution that reflects the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and responsibility, while enjoying the confidence of the UAE leadership, people and all sectors of society.

NMA Vice Chairman added that the Armed Forces contribute to strengthening the UAE’s stature as a trusted partner in maintaining security and promoting regional and international stability.

He also described the integrated national defence system as a reliable protector of the country’s sustainable economic growth, advanced international standing, modern infrastructure and major strategic investments, following its proven efficiency and effectiveness across various challenges and tests.

Al Shehhi stressed that the Armed Forces will continue playing their pivotal role as a shield for the homeland and a guarantee for a bright and prosperous future as the UAE further strengthens its position regionally and globally.