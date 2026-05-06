LIFEPharma launches AED100 million, region-first gene therapy initiative

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- LIFEPharma, a part of VPS Health, has announced during its participation in the fifth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” exhibition, the establishment of a dedicated spin-off biotech focused on end-to-end development of cell and gene therapies, with an investment exceeding AED100 million

The announcement was made by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of VPS Health, at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026.

“The UAE has set out a clear ambition to become a global hub for advanced industries, and healthcare manufacturing is central to that vision,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of VPS Healt. “This initiative is about more than treating disease; it is about building sovereign capability in one of the most sophisticated areas of modern medicine. By developing gene therapies here, for patients across the region, we are contributing to a future where the UAE is not just a recipient of medical innovation but a creator of it.”

The initiative will benefit from the UAE–India healthcare corridor with a shared vision to democratise gene therapy by providing accessible cures to regions with high unmet need and disease burden. It combines the UAE’s advanced regulatory ecosystem, strategic backing, and “Make in the Emirates” vision with India’s large patient base to accelerate the development of gene therapies.

The initiative will also rely on a strategic manufacturing model enabling cost-efficient, scalable vector and cell processing from clinical trials to commercial products.

This initiative is designed to close that gap by leveraging established technologies through global partnerships with academia and industry, with a targeted go-to-market timeline of three to five years.