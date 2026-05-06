Burjeel unveils integrated medical project in Mohammed Bin Zayed City during 'Make it in the Emirates'

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings unveiled a new integrated healthcare project in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, during its participation in the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates 2026. Spanning 387,000 square meters, the project will bring together advanced clinical care, medical education, scientific research, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and health innovation, supporting the development of medical industries and strengthening local self-sufficiency in the healthcare sector.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Group is working to build a next-generation healthcare ecosystem that integrates research, innovation, medical education, and manufacturing within a unified platform in Mohammed Bin Zayed City. He said the initiative aims to strengthen national capabilities in healthcare and develop advanced medical solutions and pharmaceutical industries from the UAE.

He explained that the project will include a medical college dedicated to preparing qualified professionals and developing medical talent. The college will focus on attracting students to study within the UAE and encouraging those studying abroad to continue their academic and professional careers locally, contributing to the advancement of medical education and scientific research in the country.

Dr. Vayalil added that the project reflects the integrated efforts of Burjeel Holdings and VPS Health to deliver an advanced model in healthcare development and manufacturing, spanning pharmaceuticals, personal care products, medical education, and research capabilities.

He also highlighted the Memorandum of Understanding signed with KEZAD Group on the sidelines of the exhibition to explore new areas of cooperation for establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will support the expansion of advanced pharmaceutical industries in the UAE.

He emphasised that the project will contribute to enhancing the local production of life-saving medicines, cancer treatments, vaccines, and specialised medical products in Abu Dhabi, supporting pharmaceutical security objectives and strengthening national capabilities in medical manufacturing.