Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, AD Ports Group to develop Al Selmiyyah Defence Industrial Free Zone

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement and AD Ports Group today announced a strategic partnership to develop Al Selmiyyah Defence Industrial Free Zone in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative marks a significant step in advancing the UAE’s efforts to build an advanced and sustainable national defence industrial base that strengthens national security and enhances long-term defence readiness.

Al Selmiyyah is being developed as a strategic zone dedicated to advancing defence manufacturing in the UAE. Designed to attract leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the zone will enable the localisation of production, support the expansion of industrial operations, and strengthen the country’s long-term defence capabilities.

As an integrated industrial ecosystem, Al Selmiyyah will provide a competitive and enabling environment for global defence companies to establish a presence in the UAE, while fostering high-value partnerships that connect national capabilities with international expertise. The initiative will play a key role in deepening local supply chains, enhancing export readiness, and accelerating the development of advanced industrial capabilities.

Through this development, Al Selmiyyah will contribute to positioning the UAE as a global hub for advanced defence manufacturing, supporting sustainable economic growth and reinforcing national priorities in defence and industrial development.

The project will be developed as an integrated defence industrial ecosystem, bringing together specialised infrastructure, advanced regulatory frameworks, and robust industrial security and compliance standards. It will also feature direct integration with logistics networks and global supply chains to support export activities and meet the requirements of sovereign and strategic industries.

Under the partnership, Tawazun will be responsible for developing the regulatory and licensing frameworks, aligning the project with national defence capability priorities, and overseeing the industrial compliance ecosystem.

Meanwhile, AD Ports Group will serve as a strategic partner and advisor for the zone, leading the master planning process, shaping land use and infrastructure planning, and providing industrial zone development expertise to support phased delivery, ecosystem integration, and connectivity to regional and global trade networks in line with international best practices.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, said, “This partnership represents a strategic milestone in the development of a sophisticated national defence industrial ecosystem built on strengthening sovereign capabilities and expanding high-value industrial partnerships. The development of Al Selmiyyah Defence Industrial Free Zone is an unprecedented initiative in the region aimed at attracting leading global manufacturers and establishing advanced industrial partnerships that support technology transfer and accelerate the growth of the UAE’s defence industrial base.”

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, noted, “Our strategic partnership with Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement aligns with the vision and directives of our wise leadership to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced industries. ‘Al Selmiyyah Defence Industrial Free Zone’ represents a strategic addition to our free zones portfolio and underscores our ability to attract and develop high-value, priority sectors within an integrated ecosystem of advanced infrastructure and global logistics services.

We look forward to leveraging our operational expertise and global logistics network to advance this strategic project, supporting the growth and expansion of our business, while contributing towards the UAE’s efforts in building an advanced and sustainable defence industrial platform."

Al Selmiyyah Defence Industrial Free Zone is expected to support technology transfer and expand high-value industrial investment opportunities while enhancing the participation of national companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within defence supply chains. The initiative will further strengthen industrial sovereignty and contribute to the UAE’s broader objectives of advancing its high-tech manufacturing and strategic industries sectors.