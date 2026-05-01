Abdullah bin Zayed, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister co-chair UAE-Qatar Joint Committee Meeting at Zayed National Museum

ABU DHABI, 6th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Qatar, co-chaired the seventh session of the UAE-Qatar Joint Higher Committee, held today at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi.

At the outset of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the accompanying delegation.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said, “I am pleased to welcome you to your country, the United Arab Emirates. The convening of the seventh session of the UAE-Qatar Joint Higher Committee reflects the deep-rooted and strong fraternal ties between our two sisterly countries, as well as the firm commitment to close cooperation and solidarity among brothers.”

He added, “Today, with determination and resolve, we continue the path of joint action and constructive cooperation under the leadership and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brother His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, in a manner that fulfils the aspirations and interests of our two sisterly nations.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah noted that the region is undergoing exceptional circumstances due to what he described as “Iran’s criminal attacks” against Gulf countries and peoples, which caused damage affecting civilians, infrastructure and civil facilities across the region. He also referred to Iran’s illegal closure of the Strait of Hormuz and unlawful measures that undermined international maritime security, food security, energy supplies and disrupted the global economy.

He stressed that these developments reinforce the conviction that strengthening coordination between the UAE and Qatar across all fields is no longer an option, but an imperative necessity, adding that the meeting itself reflects this commitment.

On the economic front, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said non-oil bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$13 billion in 2025, underscoring the strength and promising prospects of economic relations.

He expressed the UAE’s aspiration to further expand partnership horizons with Qatar across sectors of mutual interest.

At the international level, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah extended thanks and appreciation for the constructive cooperation and coordination between the two countries and Qatar’s continued support for the UAE in international forums.

He also highlighted the UAE’s preparations to host the 2026 UN Water Conference in partnership with the Republic of Senegal, describing it as an important milestone in enhancing international cooperation to address global water challenges. In this regard, he welcomed Qatar’s participation in the conference.

He further underlined the importance of strengthening strategic connectivity and economic integration between the two countries in vital sectors, particularly in the oil, gas and energy sectors, in a manner that consolidates shared interests, enhances supply chain resilience, and opens new avenues for cooperation and investment.

Concluding his remarks, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said, “My brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, we look forward to this session producing outcomes that further consolidate a partnership that advances our joint journey. I wish you and your esteemed delegation a pleasant stay in your country, and we always look forward to our upcoming meetings.”

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani affirmed the deep fraternal ties between the two countries and peoples. He praised the efforts of the preparatory committee and all teams involved in organising the seventh session of the Joint Higher Committee, noting that their work contributed to developing a roadmap for advancing bilateral relations and ensuring the success of the committee’s work.

He said the meeting builds on previous sessions aimed at enhancing relations between the two countries across various fields, reviewing achievements made, and exploring available opportunities. He added that the meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international developments amid the sensitive circumstances facing the region.

Sheikh Mohammed referred to the rapid developments and exceptional events currently unfolding in the Gulf region, as well as the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s brutal military attacks against Gulf countries, saying these developments pose unprecedented security and geopolitical challenges affecting regional stability and freedom of navigation.

He stressed that the sensitivity of the current stage requires enhanced consultation, unified visions, and intensified joint diplomatic efforts to avert risks, which in turn necessitates greater integration between the two countries across various sectors to overcome challenges and achieve security, peace and prosperity for the region.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the significance of the meeting in advancing relations between the two fraternal countries in a manner that serves shared interests and noted that such cooperation enjoys the full support and guidance of the wise leaderships of both nations.

He concluded by underscoring the importance of continuing joint efforts to implement agreements reached in a manner that strengthens bilateral partnership and fulfils the aspirations of both peoples.

The Joint Higher Committee witnessed broad participation from senior officials of both countries. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy, education, culture, environment, health, sports, Islamic affairs and endowments, industry, transport and other areas of mutual interest.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani signed the minutes of the seventh session of the UAE-Qatar Joint Higher Committee.

The two sides also witnessed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding, including:

An agreement on investment protection and promotion, signed on behalf of the UAE by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and on behalf of Qatar by Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry.

An MoU in the field of agriculture and food security, signed on behalf of the UAE by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and on behalf of Qatar by Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

An MoU on cooperation between the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi and Doha Municipality under Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality, signed on behalf of the UAE by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and on behalf of Qatar by Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

In the same context, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held a joint meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Qatar and ways to enhance cooperation and partnership across various sectors in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and benefits their peoples.

The two sides also reviewed regional developments and strongly condemned the Iranian unprovoked terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

They affirmed the UAE’s full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of citizens, residents and visitors, in accordance with international law.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for Qatar’s full solidarity with the UAE following the Iranian terrorist aggression.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State.