CDA hosts Bishop Paolo Martinelli, underscores Dubai’s model of coexistence, community safety

DUBAI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), hosted Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, at the Authority’s headquarters.

During the meeting, he conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE, expressing his gratitude for the precautionary measures implemented to regulate places of worship, which reflect the wise leadership’s commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents under all circumstances.

Bishop Paolo Martinelli affirmed that the balanced approach adopted by the UAE, one that harmonises the protection of public health with the preservation of religious practices, represents a global model in managing religious and cultural diversity.

He emphasised that this approach reflects deeply rooted values of openness and pluralism.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), affirmed that the visit underscores the depth of partnerships with various religious entities and reflects the Authority’s commitment to fostering a cohesive community environment grounded in mutual respect and understanding. This aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision of a comprehensive development model that places people at the heart of its priorities.

She added, “The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) continues its commitment to supporting social cohesion and enhancing the quality of life for all community members, by developing integrated frameworks and services that respond to the needs of Dubai’s diverse community. This comes in line with the objectives of the ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33’ and reinforces the values of coexistence, further cementing Dubai’s position as a global city that embraces all within a safe and stable environment.”

CDA plays a pivotal role in developing and activating the social ecosystem, empowering individuals and families, and strengthening partnerships with government, community, and religious entities. This contributes to building a more connected and cohesive society, positioning Dubai as a leading model in human coexistence and cultural diversity.