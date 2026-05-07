UAE Pavilion promotes national defence entities on day two of SAHA 2026

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion continues to draw significant attendance at SAHA 2026, with 2,500 visitors recorded over the past two days, driven by the strong presence of national companies showcasing their innovative products to the global defence market.

The Pavilion, a key feature of the international event, highlights the UAE’s commitment to advancing its defence industry and promoting homegrown technological advancements on the global stage.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the UAE Pavilion is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company. It serves as a strategic platform to promote the nation’s defence capabilities and facilitate collaboration between UAE-based companies and international stakeholders.

Key participants in the UAE Pavilion include prominent entities such as EDGE Group, a globally recognised leader in advanced technology and defence solutions, Calidus Group, a UAE-based defence manufacturer, Generation 5 Holding, a company specialising in next-generation defence and technology solutions, and AAL Group, an international aviation organisation. Together, these companies exemplify the UAE’s growing influence in the defence sector.

On day two, the Pavilion welcomed high-ranking officials, industry leaders, and global decision-makers, further strengthening its presence at the event.

Additionally, the UAE Pavilion welcomed high-level delegations from Jordan, Uzbekistan, Chad and Nigeria, in the presence of the UAE delegation led by Brigadier General Ahmed Al Zaabi.

The pavilion hosted 122 meetings between the UAE delegation and international delegations, along with several meetings with participating national companies.

Participation in global defence exhibitions like SAHA 2026 is pivotal for UAE entities. It enables the establishment of strategic partnerships with international companies and enhances the visibility of UAE-made products in international markets. Additionally, these events provide a unique platform for fostering dialogue between policymakers, industry experts, and global defence leaders.

Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, conducted 100 meetings with global defence industry leaders during SAHA 2026. These discussions focused on the UAE’s leading defence events, including the upcoming editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), and the accompanying International Defence Conference (IDC), all scheduled for 2027.

IDEX and NAVDEX, the largest defence events in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, have garnered significant interest from participants and visitors at SAHA 2026.

The UAE Pavilion at SAHA 2026, running until 9 May, continues to serve as a premier platform for showcasing innovation, fostering collaboration, and establishing the UAE as a global leader in the defence and technology sectors.