Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE President on Al Ain’s ADNOC Pro League triumph

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Al Ain Club being crowned champion of the ADNOC Pro League for the 2025-2026 sporting season.

In a post on the social media platform X, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “We congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Al Ain Club’s crowning as champion of the ADNOC Pro League this season. Warmest congratulations to Al Ain Club’s management, players, technical and administrative staff, and the loyal supporters who remained present throughout the matches.”