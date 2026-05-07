Dubai Basketball defeat Spartak in Adriatic League quarter-final

SARAJEVO, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball opened their campaign in the quarter-finals of the Adriatic Basketball Association League for the 2025-2026 season with a commanding 102-74 victory over Serbia’s Spartak Office Shoes in a match held today in Sarajevo.

Dubai Basketball imposed their dominance from the outset after delivering a strong performance both defensively and offensively, steadily widening the gap throughout the game.

Dzanan Musa starred with 31 points, recording his highest tally of the current season in the competition, while Mfiondu Kabengele delivered an impressive performance with 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

With the result, Dubai Basketball took a 1-0 lead in the quarter-final series and now require one more victory to secure qualification to the semi-finals. The second match is scheduled to take place on 10th May in the city of Subotica.