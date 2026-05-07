Bahraini, Danish foreign ministers discuss regional developments

MANAMA, 7th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani discussed with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the criminal Iranian attacks on the Kingdom.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency, Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Al Zayani discussed during a telephone call with Rasmussen the consequences of Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz on maritime navigation and international trade, as well as efforts aimed at strengthening regional security and stability, in addition to exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

The ministry added that Rasmussen expressed his country’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain regarding the Iranian attacks and the measures it is taking to preserve its security and stability.